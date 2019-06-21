ICYMI: The week in TV for June 16-22

Anderson Cooper delivers emotional obituary for his mom, Gloria Vanderbilt

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper delivered an emotional obituary following the June 17 death of his mother, famed heiress, author and fashion designer Gloria Vanderbilt, from stomach cancer at 95. "The last few weeks, every time I kissed her goodbye, I would say, 'I love you, Mom,'" Anderson said during the on-air segment. "She would look at me and say, 'I love you too. You know that.' And she was right. I did know that. I knew it from the moment I was born, and I'll know it for the rest of my life. And in the end, what greater gift can a mother give to her son?"

