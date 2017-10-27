MTV hosts: Where are they now?

Remember when all we wanted was our MTV? For many of us, our adolescence was shaped by the music videos and programs that aired on MTV, like "TRL," "Singled Out," "Spring Break" and more. But what happened to the famous faces that hosted those shows we held so dear? Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look back at some of the most popular hosts on MTV and see where they are now... starting with funnylady and former Playboy model Jenny McCarthy. Jenny -- who celebrates her 45th birthday on Nov. 1, 2017 -- joined the team at MTV in 1995 as the co-host of "Spring Break: Lake Havasu" then spent two years on the hilarious dating show "Singled Out." What's happened with Jenny since she left the network? Keep reading to find out...

