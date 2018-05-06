Kristin Davis is a mom once again!

With just a week to go until Mother's Day, entertainment journalist Marc Malkin revealed that the "Sex and the City" alum has adopted her second child -- a baby boy -- he announced on his Facebook page on May 5.

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

No other details have been shared.

Kristin, 53, became a first-time mom in 2011 when she welcomed daughter Gemma Rose through domestic adoption.

Upon sharing the happy news, she told People magazine, "This is something I have wanted for a very long time. Having this wish come true is even more gratifying than I ever had imagined. I feel so blessed."

A year later, she told Anderson Cooper how she took time and care to forge a connection with her little girl. "When I first got her I would sleep with her on my chest," Kristin explained, "because when you adopt, you're very concerned about bonding."

In March 2018, Kristin shared a photo on Instagram of Gemma wearing a backpack designed by old co-star and pal Sarah Jessica Parker for GapKids. "My 6 year old is obsessed," she captioned the snapshot.

In 2016, Kristin spoke candidly about interracial adoption during an event at The Greene Space in New York City.

"I am white. I have lived in white privilege. I thought I knew before adopting my daughter that I was in white privilege, that I understood what that meant. But until you actually have a child, which is like your heart being outside you, and that heart happens to be in a brown body, and you have people who are actively working against your child, it's hard," she explained, as reported by People magazine. "It fills me with terror."

Kristin also explained that as a parent, she tries to give her little girl praise and encouragement.

"I always tell her ... that her curls are beautiful, your black skin is beautiful. You're beautiful. You're powerful. You're a goddess," she said, adding, "Serena [Williams] is a household fixture at our house. And, like, Serena was on the cover of [The] New York Times and that thing sat there for six months. I work really hard at the representation part in terms of beauty, magazines."

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Five days before the news broke that Kristin had added a little boy to her family, the actress and animal advocate wrote about another kind of adoption on her Instagram page.

"It's #nationaladoptashelterpetday," she wrote alongside a video of her rescue dogs. "This is Momma giving her baby Sammy a bath. Both came from the street via South Central. I love them with all of my ❤️."