Katharine McPhee and David Foster inch closer to the altar in London, plus more news

Katharine McPhee and David Foster celebrate with family ahead of their London wedding

Wedding bells are just around the corner for Katharine McPhee and David Foster, who have been celebrating their upcoming nuptials in London with family and friends this week. David's daughters, Sara Foster and Erin Foster, are reportedly in London already for the festivities, which kicked off in earnest on Wednesday, June 26, when the group went out for a dinner that turned into a post-"Waitress" rock musical of sorts for the bride. As Katharine shared on her Instagram Story (via the Daily Mail), "things took an interesting turn when the [restaurant's] waitress burst into song." It wasn't long before Katharine's cousin got up and started singing with the waitress, who by then had company on her impromptu stage as the whole crew began to sing David Bowie's "Heroes." Apparently, Katharine couldn't sit there and not join in after her long runs starring in "Waitress" in London's West End and on Broadway. "Then I took it to the next level and started to really scare my new family," Katharine joked in a video that showed her pitching in on "Proud Mary" vocals with the staff. Katharine, 35, and her music producer beau, 69, got their marriage license in Los Angeles back in May. As for the wedding itself, an insider tells the Mail it will be held this weekend and it will intimate, with about 80 guests, unlike David's previous weddings. "This one is more focused on their respective families and very close friend," said the source.

RELATED: Long-lasting celebrity couples