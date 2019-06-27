Despite their messy split, Tristan Thompson publicly gushed about his ex Khloe Kardashian on Instagram to celebrate her 35th birthday.

On Thursday, the NBA star shared an image of Khloe and their 14-month-old daughter True, presumably taken during a happy time during the couple's rocky's romance.

"Happy birthday @khloekardashian You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out," he captioned the image. "Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko."

According to Page Six, many followers joked that Tristan's Instagram must have been hacked, considering how badly the romance ended.

The couple split in February after a report stated that Tristan and Kylie Jenner's bff Jordyn Woods "were all over each other" at a house party in Los Angeles. Jordyn later sat down with Jada Pinkett Smith and denied making out or getting friendly with Tristan.

There was "never anything intimate… It was an innocent time," she said, but admitted Tristan kissed her on the lips. There was "no passion" during the kiss, she contested.

After the interview, Khloe sounded off. "Why are you lying @jordynwoods ??," Khloe tweeted. "If you're going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!"

After the dust settled, Khloe tweeted that Tristan is to blame, not Jordyn.

The incident wasn't the first time the Cleveland Cavaliers star allegedly cheated on Khloe either. In 2018, while the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star was pregnant, video showed him kissing other women.

You'll recall that Tristan welcomed a son with his ex girlfriend in December 2016 while he was dating Khloe, as well. Recently the mother of his son alleged that Tristan cheated on her with Khloe.