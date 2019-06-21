Khloe Kardashian looks like Kim in new selfie, plus more news

Khloe Kardashian's fans are confused by new selfie: 'That's not you'

KhloeKardashian's fans were left scratching their heads on Thursday, June 20, after the star shared a photo of herself with long blond hair and a somewhat different looking side profile. While pals including Malika Haqq and Faye Resnick gushed in the comments about how gorgeous she looked, some fans didn't understand why she suddenly looked so much more like Kim Kardashian West than, well, herself. "That's not you," wrote one Instagram, user (via Us Weekly). "Where is Khloé? This picture isn't her," declared another. Others pointed out that she seems to "look different in every one of her pictures" and asked if her nose had somehow changed. If she looks different on the outside these days, it might be because she's been facing some hard feelings as the scandal around Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson's alleged hookup plays out on "KUWTK." "Khloé is really strong," a source tells Us. "She has been living this for months. It's hard for her to see it all over again, but she's in such a better place. It's almost cathartic."

