Take two! Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have welcomed their second child, and it's another girl!

E! News reported that the Maroon 5 frontman and his model wife named their little girl Geo Grace Levine.

Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

The couple welcomed their first daughter Dusty Rose in September 2016. A year later, the Victoria's Secret model showed off her growing baby bump, declaring, "ROUND 2."

ROUND 2..... A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Sep 13, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

News of the birth came two days after Adam shared an image of his pregnant wife in bed surrounded by chocolates.

"My maniac," he captioned the Valentine's Day snap, while also using several heart emojis.

My maniac. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on Feb 14, 2018 at 4:36pm PST

The couple has been vocal about their love of parenthood and they've certainly hinted that this won't be their last child.

"I want a lot [of kids], I thrive in chaos," Adam told Ellen DeGeneres last year. Behati, he added, also wants a lot of kids.

"She was an only child, so she wants like 100 babies," he joked. "I don't know if I can do that. That's a lot of babies."

Getty Images North America

Last August, Behati gushed about her life while speaking to People magazine.

"I love Adam, and when you get married and you fall in love with someone, you think that there's no greater love than that love," she said. "And then you have a baby, and it's just next-level love."

She continued, "I think I was surprised by that because everybody always tells you that, and you're like, 'Yeah, yeah, whatever.' I see how much more you can love. You think there's a limit to love — like, 'This is the thing that I love the most' — but honestly, I think what surprised me most is how intense that love is, and also how hard, at times, it is."