How the Spice Girls' lives have changed

Ready for a trip down memory lane? On Nov. 3, 2017, it will officially have been 20 years since the Spice Girls' second album, "Spiceworld," dropped, giving us more Posh, Sporty, Baby, Scary and Ginger Spice to enjoy. In honor of the anniversary, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at how the lives of the best-selling British vocal group's members have changed over the last two decades. Keep reading to learn more about the pop stars who know what we want (what we really, really want)...

RELATED: What happened to all your favorite MTV hosts over the years?