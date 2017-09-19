Mel B wil have to air out her dirty laundry in front of the world after a judge rejected a request to have her domestic violence case sealed.

TMZ, citing court documents, reported on Sept. 19 that the judge denied the former Spice Girls' request to have the courtroom closed during her divorce/domestic violence case against her estranged husband, Stephen Belafonte.

Last week, Mel begged a judge to close off the courtroom to the public, fearing that intimate details of her sex life with Stephen could harm her kids. In her request, she claims her ex intends to enter 54 sex tapes as exhibits in their legal battle, and one of the videos, she claims, "includes sexually explicit" footage of the former couple.

She argues that the best way to prevent their children from seeing the tapes is to close the courtroom and seal the case.

However, TMZ says that a judge wasn't biting and said that "salacious details" such as sex tapes are generally not reason enough to seal a case. The "America's Got Talent" judge did get a partial win, though, when the judge said specific details regarding the children, like visitation schedules, would not be spoken about in a public setting.

Mel and Stephen's divorce has been nothing short of explosive. She's alleged abuse and claimed in court documents that Stephen impregnated their nanny, Lorraine Gilles, and used Mel's money to pay for an abortion. Mel has admitted that she and Stephen had a sexual relationship with the nanny.

In a 128-page libel lawsuit filed on Aug. 11, Lorraine denies that she was ever pregnant by Stephen and she even says that she had a much stronger sexual relationship with Mel than with Stephen.

"My sexual and employment relationship with Melanie continued for approximately seven years until September 2016. During my time with Melanie, she and I had sex sporadically, sometimes having sex multiple times in a week," Lorraine wrote in court docs, which were obtained by The Mirror. "On the other hand I never had any sexual relations with Stephen without Melanie's instruction and without ­Melanie's actual or apparent consent. At no point did I represent to Melanie that I was pregnant with Stephen's child."

"The only times Stephen and I had sex was when Melanie instructed Stephen and I to do so," she said. "Or when Melanie herself invited her husband to join us in the bedroom, at which point Melanie would often serve as the 'camera man' and record the sexual encounter or take part..."