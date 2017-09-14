Melanie Brown is begging a judge to seal her divorce and domestic violence case from the public, fearing that intimate sexual details of her relationship with Stephen Belafonte could harm her kids.

David Livingston / Getty Images

TMZ reported that the former Spice Girl filed legal documents that claimed her ex intends to enter 54 sex tapes as exhibits in their legal battle, and one of the videos, she claims, "includes sexually explicit" footage of the former couple.

She argues that the best way to prevent their children from seeing the tapes is to close the courtroom.

A judge has not ruled on her request.

Mel and Stephen's divorce has been nothing short of explosive. She's alleged abuse and claimed in court documents that Stephen impregnated their nanny, Lorraine Gilles, and used Mel's money to get an abortion. Mel has admitted that she and Stephen had a sexual relationship with the nanny.

@JDH Imagez / Splash News

In a 128-page libel lawsuit filed on Aug. 11, Lorraine denies that she was ever pregnant by Stephen and she even says that she had a much stronger sexual relationship with Mel than with Stephen.

"My sexual and employment relationship with Melanie continued for approximately seven years until September 2016. During my time with Melanie, she and I had sex sporadically, sometimes having sex multiple times in a week," Lorraine wrote in court docs, which were obtained by The Mirror. "On the other hand I never had any sexual relations with Stephen without Melanie's instruction and without ­Melanie's actual or apparent consent. At no point did I represent to Melanie that I was pregnant with Stephen's child."

"The only times Stephen and I had sex was when Melanie instructed Stephen and I to do so," she said. "Or when Melanie herself invited her husband to join us in the bedroom, at which point Melanie would often serve as the 'camera man' and record the sexual encounter or take part..."

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Lorraine added that she felt very uncomfortable having sex on camera and was worried that the tapes would get out into the public. She refuted Mel's claims that she is in possession of the sex tapes.