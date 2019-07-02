Two weeks after famed heiress, fashion designer and author Gloria Vanderbilt died at 95 just days after receiving an advanced stomach cancer diagnosis, details of her will have emerged.

Page Six reports that the will -- which was filed in Manhattan surrogate court on July 1 -- dictates that the bulk of Gloria's estate will go to her youngest son, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, whose father was Gloria's fourth husband, author Wyatt Cooper. (The couple's other son, Carter Vanderbilt Cooper, died by suicide in 1988.)

Gloria's eldest son, Leopold Stanislaus "Stan" Stokowski -- whose father was her second husband, conductor Leopold Stokowski -- was bequeathed her Midtown Manhattan co-op apartment.

Gloria's estranged middle son, Chris Stokowski, was left nothing, the New York Post's gossip column reports.

Five years ago, Anderson said he was not expecting a large inheritance even though his mother was worth a reported $200 million at the time. (Gloria had her own careers but was also the great-great-great-granddaughter of railroad tycoon Cornelius Vanderbilt, Page Six points out.)

"My mom's made clear to me that there's no trust fund. There's none of that," Anderson said on Howard Stern's radio show in 2014. "I don't believe in inheriting money... I think it's an initiative sucker. I think it's a curse. Who's inherited a lot of money that has gone on to do things in their life? From the time I was growing up, if I felt like there was some pot of gold waiting for me, I don't know if I would have been so motivated."

The value of Anderson's inheritance is unclear.

Page Six has previously reported on Chris's estrangement from his family. He appears to have distanced himself from his relatives decades ago following some type of incident or conflict with Gloria's former psychiatrist. The socialite won a $1.5 million judgement against that doctor and a lawyer after accusing them of "preying on her wealth and emotional fragility," Page Six reported.

"[Chris] started to become estranged after the incident. I won't divulge anything more," his former fiancée, April Sandmeyer, previously told the New York Post.

Anderson and his half-brother at some point "did reconnect and reconcile," the journalist told Page Six in 2016.