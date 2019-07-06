Less than two months after Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons called it quits, the former couple bumped into each other at a Fourth of July party this week.

Neil Rasmus / BFA / REX / Shutterstock; Matt Slocum / AP / REX / Shutterstock / .

According to E! News, Kendall spent part of the holiday with her rumored new beau, Kyle Kuzma, out on the water on a yacht, where they watched dolphins playing and lounged in the sun.

Later on, the model and reality star made her way to the Bootsy Bellows popup party at Nobu in Malibu, where she caught up with her pals, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid. Other celeb guests at the bash included Shawn Mendes, David Dobrik and Machine Gun Kelly -- as well as Ben.

"Kendall arrived and went straight to Gigi and Bella's table to hangout with them. She did see Ben and they did have a short run in but they didn't talk at all," a source told E! News.

Kendall and Ben reportedly broke up in May because of schedule issues that strained the relationship over the year or so that they dated.

"Ben and Kendall split recently before the Met Gala. They are still on fine terms and have been in touch," an insider told E! this past spring, adding that, "there is a chance they will get back together."

James Devaney / GC Images

If that's on the horizon, however, it's gotta be pretty far in the distance. When Kendall appeared on ZaZa World radio recently, she gushed enough about her romantic feelings about summer's biggest holiday that it seems likely she only had eyes for Kyle on the Fourth.

"Fourth 4th of July is arguably [one of] my top two favorite holidays ... I don't know why I love it so much. It's the fireworks and the vibe. I just feel like you should be in love on 4th of July," she said, according to E!

Either way, don't expect the 23-year-old to share too much about what's going on in her love life. Unlike her sisters, Kendall's always kept personal matters to herself as much as possible.

Rodin Banica/REX/Shutterstock

"For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier," she said in Vogue Australia's May cover story.

"I'm very young," she explained, "and right now I feel like relationships aren't always super-certain and I don't want to bring too much attention to something if you don't really know long term [what it's going to be]."