Kylie Jenner and ex Travis Scott will be spending Christmas together, a new report reveals.

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

But they're not back on -- at least not yet. The former couple -- who broke up in September after more than two years of dating -- are planning to be together on Dec. 25 but it will be all about their daughter Stormi, 1, rather than a reconciliation, sources close to the exes told TMZ.

As the webloid writes, "Kylie and Travis are celebrating Christmas in Los Angeles as a fam, because both parents want to be there for Stormi when she opens present on Xmas morning."

It's important to both of them to put on a united front because Stormi -- who turns 2 in February -- is "getting old enough to understand the holiday's importance," TMZ added.

David Livingston / WireImage

Kylie and Travis have sparked speculation that they could be heading toward a reconciliation as they've been spotted together on multiple occasions since their split, including at his Astroworld Festival in Houston in early November and over Thanksgiving later in the month -- and because Travis has, according to TMZ, been living at Kylie's home.

But the webloid's sources insist that so far, they're not working things out. Kylie, meanwhile, has been linked to Drake. Us Weekly reported on Nov. 25 that, according to an insider, the rapper "has always had a thing for Kylie and it's mutual..." thought it's not serious for either of them. "They hang out here and there and have been more recently than in the past because Kylie is technically single right now and the two of them live so close to each other," the insider added. "They have known each other and been friends for a very long time and there has always been a spark there, but their situation is complicated and so is Kylie's with Travis."

Mike Marsland/WireImage

The next day, Us reported that Travis still loves Kylie but, according to another source, "feels that their relationship was too fast too soon... he wanted to be able to live his life and travel and be with other people and not have to worry about always going back to his family."