Why Kylie Jenner and Drake don't want to be a public couple, plus more news

Is this the real reason nothing came of Kylie Jenner and Drake's rumored romance?

Page Six may have finally nailed down the truth behind those Kylie Jenner and Drake romance rumors. Insiders tell the tab the longtime friends did shift gears into romantic territory following Kylie's split from Travis Scott this fall. But according to one source, "when the media caught on, they stopped" because neither wants "to be seen publicly as a couple." Beyond the issues around becoming an official couple, Kylie was concerned about Drake's rep as a womanizer, according to one source close to the reality star and cosmetics entrepreneur who said "she's smarter than that," even though Drake has maintained he's outgrown that kind of behavior. Meanwhile, Kylie and her ex, Travis, are still focused on co-parenting their daughter, Stormi. Other outlets have also reported the former couple seems poised to work out their differences and get back together at some point. Over part of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Travis was spotted with Kylie, Stormi and members of the Kardashian-Jenner family in Palm Springs, Calif., according to E! News. An onlooker told the outlet he appeared to be "on great terms" with the whole group.

