Britney Spears and her ex-husband Kevin Federline have changed their custody agreement, and he will now get their two sons 70 percent of the time.

TMZ reported that this isn't really a new development, as this has been the arrangement for over a year. Now, having seen that it seems to work well, the former couple has formally agreed to the changes in court. The agreement became official last week.

Under the agreement, Britney's time with Sean, 13, and Jayden, 12, are not supervised.

In the previous custody agreement, which began in 2007, both Britney and Kevin shared their children equally.

Britney has struggled with her mental health over the past year, which is what supposedly prompted that change in their custody arrangement. In early spring she reportedly checked herself into a mental health facility, apparently distraught over her father Jamie Spears' health. (Jamie nearly died last year after his colon ruptured.)

The pop star later dropped a bombshell in May, reportedly telling a judge that she was sent to the treatment center against her will. Further, Britney told a judge she wants to be free of the constraints of the conservatorship that her father has led since she had a mental breakdown in 2008. Her mother, Lynn Spears, even agreed with claims that Britney was committed to treatment against her will and forced to take drugs.

According to TMZ, Britney's struggles are at least partially linked to the medication she had been taking for her mental health condition not working like it once did.