Kylie Jenner hits Drake's Halloween party amid flirtation rumors, plus more news

Kylie Jenner hits Drake's Halloween party amid flirtation rumors

On Halloween, a newly single Kylie Jenner fueled rumors she may be pursuing Drake when she stopped by his party at Delilah. The Daily Mail reports Kylie, clad in a glittery dress and elf ears, headed to the rapper's event after celebrating Kendall Jenner's birthday nearby at Blind Dragon. Although the two were seen outside the venue separately, talk of their interest in one another started after an Us Weekly source spotted them hanging out together at Drake's 33rd birthday bash last Wednesday. "She spent the most time near Drake and his friends," the insider told Us. "Kylie was rapping to songs and dancing with her friends while she was next to Drake, but they weren't dancing together, they seemed to have a connection though.." Another source said the two "seemed to be enjoying each other's company," and were "joking around" together as Kylie laughed. "She seemed to be really happy and in a great mood and [she] and Drake seemed very comfortable with each other. There seemed to be an attraction there," the source said. Kylie, who split from Travis Scott earlier this year, reportedly left Drake's Halloween party in the wee hours.

