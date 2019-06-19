Rob Kardashian has decided to focus on his fitness and he's beginning what's being described as a "full transformation."

The reclusive reality TV star recently tweeted out a picture from the gym, writing, "Day 1 all good."

Based on his social media, he's using Kardashian family fitness guru Joel "Coach Joe" Bouraima to help him.

"Rob also was also influenced to get back in the gym from Khloe," a source told E! News. "She has been telling him that he will feel better and have more positivity in his life if he focused more on his health. Rob feels like he is finally ready to take control of his life."

Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images

While his sisters certainly influenced him to prioritize fitness, he's using his daughter Dream as his real inspiration.

"He wants to be in better shape and have better health for Dream, and his overall wellbeing," E!'s source said. He has expressed he's ready to make a full transformation and is ready to take the steps to change his life."

Rob, who was diagnosed with diabetes in 2015, has tried living a healthier life before. In 2016 he said he'd lost nearly 50 pounds after eating healthier and sticking to a fitness regimen.

E! noted that Rob's sisters are well aware of his past struggles with his weight, but they're hopeful he "sticks to maintaining a good, healthy routine for the sake of his future," the source tells us. "Everyone has been offering to work out with him and are trying to keep him motivated."