ICYMI: Royals news you need to know for October 2019

Get caught up on all the royals news you might have missed in October 2019 -- from a British prince and his wife's private pain and a Thai royal consort's fall from grace to a royal tour of Pakistan and a king's decision to strip his grandkids of their royal titles, plus much more... Let's start with this decadent and glamorous event steeped in history and tradition: Royals, heads of state and diplomats from 183 countries traveled to Tokyo's Imperial Palace for the Oct. 22 enthronement ceremony of the country's new royal leader, Emperor Naruhito (and his wife, Empress Masako), who began his reign in May after his father, Akihito, abdicated the Chrysanthemum Throne (becoming the first monarch to do so in 200 years). Keep reading to see just some of the many kings, queens, princes, princesses and more who were there for the impressive gathering of international royals...

