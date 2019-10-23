In the new documentary "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey," which aired on Britain's ITV network on Oct. 20 and hits American airwaves on ABC on Oct. 23, Duchess Meghan opened up about the struggles she's experienced since marrying Prince Harry.

But while the American royal's frankness has been met with widespread support in the States, talk show host Wendy Williams has spoken out to tell her viewers that she's not buying it.

The former Meghan Markle confessed it's been difficult to cope with royal life as a new wife and new mother to 5-month-old son Archie amid constant attacks from the tabloid press. "Look, any woman -- especially when they are pregnant -- you're really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging, and then when you have a newborn -- you know? And especially as a woman, it's a lot..." she said before thanking journalist Tom Bradby for asking how she was faring. "Not many people have asked if I'm OK," she said.

Wendy weighed in on her Oct. 22 show. "Meghan, nobody feels sorry for you. You knew what you were signing up for, girl!" she said, as reported by Page Six.

In the documentary, Meghan admitted that British friends warned her not to marry Harry. "...My British friends said to me, 'I'm sure he's great but you shouldn't do it because the British tabloids will destroy your life.' And I very naively -- I'm American, we don't have that there -- 'What are you talking about? That doesn't make any sense, I'm not in tabloids.' I didn't get it..."

Wendy wasn't having it. "Yes you did. You knew exactly what you were doing," Wendy -- who called the person who warned Meghan to back away from Harry "some hating-a-- girlfriend" -- continued. "And I applaud her plot-ation on the royal situation. But please, don't try to garner sympathy from us. You knew what you were doing. Or Meghan's lying to try and get sympathy, for us to give her sympathy, if someone in fact told [her] that," she alleged.

According to Wendy, Meghan had to have known she'd be hounded by the media and photographers. "...You're now a royal. They weren't following you when you were on 'Suits.' We didn't even know who you were except when you came for employment here at 'Wendy' and wanted to be one of our runway models."

Back in July, Wendy claimed that at some point when Meghan was still an actress, "She came here to be on one of our models... This was before she met the man -- the redhead, Harry -- but Meghan knows [the] 'Wendy' show," the host claimed, adding "Meghan wanted to work here."