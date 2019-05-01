Kelly Clarkson's biggest career moments

Are you ready to see -- or rather, hear -- Kelly Clarkson on TV and the big screen? On May 1, 2019, Kelly will be hosting the Billboard Music Awards on NBC. Up next? Kelly will be featured in "Ugly Dolls" landing in theaters on May 3. It features Kelly as the voice of Moxy, an adorable pink sock puppet who believes she and other imperfectly perfect dolls deserve a chance to find children to love them. In honor of her big week, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at Kelly's biggest career moments. Keep reading for more...

