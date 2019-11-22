What to watch, stream or see in theaters over Thanksgiving break 2019

What better way to enjoy a family and food-filled weekend than with a healthy selection of content to consume? In preparation for Thanksgiving 2019, Wonderwall.com has put together a list of must-see shows, films and specials for all... starting with none other than the 93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the iconic televised event that officially kick-starts the holidays! This year, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature yet another incredible lineup of fun floats, talented marching bands and notable guest stars like Billy Porter, Kelly Rowland, Idina Menzel, Lea Michele and many more. The parade, which begins at 9 a.m. EST on NBC on Nov. 28, is a cherished tradition and total holiday treat that takes place on the streets of New York City every year. We can't wait! Keep reading for more...

