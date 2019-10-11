Iconic couples of the decade

As we close this decade and head into 2020, it's time to look back at the couples who made headlines, served up #RelationshipGoals and kept us entertained over the last 10 years. First up is the duo who captivated the world with their royal wedding in 2011 -- Prince William and Duchess Kate! After meeting in college in the early aughts, William and the former Kate Middleton quietly started dating and, after a brief split, got engaged in 2010. They finally made things official in April 2011 with the fairy tale wedding of the century (so far!). They welcomed their first child, Prince George, in July 2013; Princess Charlotte came along in May 2015. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's youngest child, Prince Louis, was born in April 2018. Now keep reading to see the rest of the decade's most iconic couples!

RELATED: New celebrity couples of 2019