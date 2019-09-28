The clock is ticking!

One year after they became Mr. and Mrs. Bieber in a civil ceremony in New York City, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are ready to say "I do" before their loved ones in a religious ceremony on Monday, Sept. 30. As the couple geared up for their big day going into the weekend, Hailey, 22, was recovering from the bachelorette bash Kendall Jenner threw her last week. And Justin, 25, was apparently feeling nostalgic about how long he and Hailey have been in one another's lives.

"My wife and I : )," the singer captioned a photo of the pair as kids on Instagram on Friday, Sept. 27, "where it all began."

The cute post garnered sweet comments from Justin and Hailey's friends, including Kylie Jenner, who gushed that the pic was "amazing," and Justin Timberlake, who chimed in, "That's incredible, bro!!!"

The bride and groom are slated to say "I do" at Montage Palmetto Bluff, a luxury hotel on the May River in Bluffton, South Carolina, located between Hilton Head, South Carolina, and Savannah, Georgia.

The hotel offers a romantic-looking white chapel for weddings, the May River Chapel.

Amenities including restaurants, pools and a golf course are available as well, although as TMZ reported last week, a large portion of the property will be inaccessible from Sunday through Tuesday to hotel guests not involved with the wedding -- a fact guests were reportedly "livid" about going into the weekend, having only learned a few days prior that they'll be barred from using much of the estate.

"The [wedding] will be .... a fairy tale with over the top flowers, lights and an all-around party," a source recently told ET. "The couple is planning to make it a family affair with Hailey's sister and Justin's brother, sister and dad being incorporated. Justin has been through a lot in the past with his family, and he is looking forward to celebrating the special day with everyone."

The nuptials have been in the works for some time, owing largely to Justin's decision to hold off while he worked on his depression and other mental health issues.

"Justin is going into his upcoming wedding weekend in a very good place, looking forward to showing everyone the love he and Hailey share," ET's source added.

An insider echoed similar sentiments to People, telling the outlet Justin and Hailey "are both beyond excited to celebrate with friends this weekend" and that they're "happy" to be "finally having a religious ceremony."

The source added that the two are "very proud of how far they've come" after a trying year for them and "a test for their marriage."

During the wedding, guests will reportedly be treated to a performance by Canadian singer Daniel Caesar. Hailey's dad, Stephen Baldwin, previously told TMZ he planned walk his daughter down the aisle. And in an interview with The Cut earlier this year, Hailey said her sister would be a bridesmaid and Justin's little sister might be a flower girl.

The pair's wedding looks had yet be revealed as of Saturday, although we can expect something spectacular for Hailey, given her runway background. We're admittedly more psyched to see what the Biebs picked, given his recent post of cringeworthy tux options (think pink satin cummerbunds and turquoise and yellow banana print suits). But whatever the bride and groom goes for just has to make them happy in the end.

If the past year of cuddle-focused Instagram posts and gushy love pronouncements are any indication, that should be no problem for this bride and groom.