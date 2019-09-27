Justin and Hailey Bieber's wedding is already annoying hotel guests, plus more news

Justin and Hailey Bieber's wedding has already irked people staying at the venue

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's pre-wedding save-the-date cards read, "we are honored to have you on this special day." But as the couple's second wedding approaches, guests at the hotel where Justin and Hailey plan to tie the knot Sunday, Sept. 30, are feeling a substantially less honored. TMZ reports the Montage hotel at South Carolina's Montage Palmetto Bluff sent hotel guests an email "late Wednesday" telling them they won't be allowed to access the "spa, a pool and a fancy restaurant" on the property from Sunday noon through Tuesday at noon. According to TMZ, the hotel offered refunds and various alternatives to guests, whom the site described as being "livid" about the sudden change. The couple has reportedly booked Canadian R&B singer Daniel Caesar for their second round of "I dos." They legally wed at a courthouse in New York City last September.

