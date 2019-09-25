Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin know who will be serenading them during their upcoming wedding ceremony.

TMZ reports that the couple has enlisted Canadian R&B singer Daniel Caesar as the wedding singer. Why the choice of Daniel? Well, he's reportedly Justin and Hailey's favorite singer right now.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Daniel's debut album, "Freudian," went gold and produced "Best Part," which hit No. 1 on the R&B charts.

Justin and Hailey are set to have a formal wedding ceremony — a big wedding blowout — in South Carolina on Sept. 30.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

The couple is also formally married, having eloped last September in a New York City courthouse. However, they long said they wanted to have a formal wedding ceremony in front of friends and family.

According to TMZ, Los Angeles-based Justin (who's from Canada) and Hailey (who's from New York) have no obvious connections to South Carolina, so it's unclear why they chose the state for their formal wedding.

In August, reports said that event planner to the stars Mindy Weiss, who's worked with everyone from Katy Perry and the Kardashians to Ellen DeGeneres, Heidi Klum, Diana Ross and more, is handling the Biebers' big Southern wedding.

The couple's actual wedding last year came barely three months after the pop star and the model rekindled their previously on-off romance, and just two months after he proposed in the Bahamas.

Instagram

On Sept. 13, Hailey took to social media to mark their anniversary, posting a picture of her kissing her man on the cheek. "1 year of being your Mrs.," she captioned one loved-up photo.