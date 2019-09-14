Congrats are in order forJustin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, as it's now been one year since they tied the knot. Where did the time go!

The date's significance was not lost on the couple either. On Friday, the model posted a series of photos with Justin to her Instagram Story to mark the anniversary.

"1 year of being your Mrs.," she captioned one loved-up photo of her kissing her husband on the cheek.

Instagram

Justin, meanwhile, posted two videos to his Instagram Story that showed his and Hailey's suitcases, seemingly indicating that they are headed out on an anniversary trip.

Although the couple eloped a year ago in a New York City courthouse, they will have an official wedding ceremony and party in South Carolina on Sept. 30.

"They always planned to have one," a source told People magazine. "They want to wed properly in front of family and friends."

@justinbieber / Instagram

Their impromptu wedding last year came barely three months after the pop star and the model rekindled their previously on-off romance, and just two months after he proposed in the Bahamas.

The couple isn't shy about their marriage, as they consistently gush about each other on social media.

"He can't imagine life without Hailey," a source told People over the summer. "He feels like he wouldn't have made it through this year without [her]."

On July 7, Hailey honored their relationship on the anniversary of their engagement.

"1 year ago I said yes to being your best friend for life, and today I have never loved you more..," she wrote in the caption. "Life gets more beautiful everyday because of you, my heart belongs to you forever. Here's to learning and growing together.."