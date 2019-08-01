Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are still in the honeymoon stage.

On Wednesday, the singer shared a loved-up selfie with his wife while on vacation, presumably in Japan.

"Go best friend that's my best friend," he captioned the Instagram snap showing Hailey wearing a necklace bearing the name "Bieber." Justin, meanwhile, donned a T-shirt from his Drew clothing line.

Hailey, who often comments on her man's posts, commented, "u bettah." She later posted the same image to her Instagram Story, adding the word "baby" across the pic.

The couple appears to be in Tokyo. Hailey posted an image from a restaurant to her Instagram on July 31, writing, "cheers to you Tokyo" in the caption.

The model, who has adopted Justin's last name, later shared blurry images of herself and her husband, captioning the snaps with the Japanese flag and heart-eye emojis.

Justin and Hailey are on the verge of celebrating their one-year anniversary, having secretly married in a New York City courthouse in September 2018, just two months after he proposed in the Bahamas.

"It was very special for Justin to propose. He was so sure that Hailey is the one," a source recently told People magazine, adding that Justin is "even happier that they got married so quickly, too."

"He can't imagine life without Hailey," the source continued. "He feels like he wouldn't have made it through this year without [her]."

On July 7, Hailey honored their relationship on the anniversary of their engagement.

"1 year ago I said yes to being your best friend for life, and today I have never loved you more..," she wrote in the caption. "Life gets more beautiful everyday because of you, my heart belongs to you forever. Here's to learning and growing together.."

According to reports, Justin and Hailey are still planning a bigger wedding celebration for their friends and family, although that celebration has been postponed several times.