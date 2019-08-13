Brad Falchuk gets candid about his relationship with Gwyneth Paltrow, plus more news

Brad Falchuk opens up about moving in with Gwyneth Paltrow one year after their wedding

Since last September, when Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk got married then proceeded to live separately, interviews with Gwyneth have tended to veer into questions about the pair's seemingly unorthodox living situation. The actress and Goop founder has explained on more than one occasion that they chose to live separately for the two children they each have from previous relationships, most recently, telling InStyle they were preparing to finally move in together. Now, Brad's opening up about their living situation, too. "I'm moving in September. We've just done it slowly," he recently told WSJ Magazine (via People). "Divorce is terrible, even when it's the right thing to do. And it's really hard on kids. Come September, we're all gonna 'Brady Bunch' it up, and it'll be great." The producer also got candid about the realities of being in a high-profile relationship like theirs, telling WSJ: "There's a media version of her and me, but we're just home cooking dinner. Or she's just cooking me breakfast. That's all. We could not be a more normal couple." It also sounds like Gwyneth helps keep her husband calm. "Gwyneth has a very tough skin. She's like, 'You've got to relax,'" he said. "At the end of the day, we're getting into bed together… and nothing from the outside world or anybody's opinion means anything." Gwyneth and Brad said "I do" in the Hamptons last fall after meeting when Gwyneth appeared on "Glee."

