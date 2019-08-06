Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk take the next big step with their marriage, plus more news

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk are bunking up together after one year of marriage

Finally! After nearly a year of marriage, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk are taking a big step forward that most modern American couples take long before their first wedding anniversary. Yep, the 46-year-old actress and GOOP maven and her 46-year-old husband are ready for cohabitation. Gwyneth revealed the news in a new interview with InStyle. "Married life has been really good," she says in the feature. "We took a year to let everybody [in the family] take it in and let the dust settle. And now we're moving in together this month." Gwyneth and Brad each have two children from previous relationships. Speaking to WSJ last year, Gwyneth said she and Brad wanted to be cautious about such a big change because, "with teenage kids, you've got to tread lightly." It seems their romance is doing just fine in spite of the nontraditional sequence of family blending, too. "I adore my husband," Gwyneth told InStyle. "He's brilliant and deeply kind. I feel like he's a real equal too. And he pushes me in the best ways. I really like being married. It's fun."

