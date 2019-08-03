Bindi Irwin is in awe of her younger brother Robert, and she's convinced that their late father would be too.

The 21-year-old took to Instagram to post a sweet tribute to Robert and their dad, "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin, who was killed in 2006 after being stung in the chest by a stingray.

"Dad, You would be so incredibly proud of Robert. He has been such an amazing support during this beautiful new life chapter," she captioned a throwback family photo, as well as a picture from her recent engagement. "I know you'd be beaming with pride when the time comes that he walks me down the aisle. I wish you could be here for these moments, but I know that your spirit lives on in us."

Robert, 16, commented with a heart emoji.

David Livingston / Getty Images

Last month, Bindi announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Chandler Powell. She has already said that Robert will be walking her down the aisle.

"I think that, for me, it'll be really important that Robert walks me down the aisle That's something that I really want to do," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm always so grateful that Robert is there, and he has been such a big part of my life and he's always stepped up and been the one to give me a hug when I need it and encourage me forward in life,"

"So he will definitely be the one to walk me down the aisle when the time comes," she said, "and I think that will make it really special."