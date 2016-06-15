Amber Heard set to testify about Johnny Depp's alleged abuse, plus more news

Amber Heard, friends prepared to testify about Johnny Depp's alleged abuse

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's abuse case returns to court June 17, when Amber hopes to make the restraining order she obtained against her husband permanent. Ahead of the hearing, the actress has reportedly lined up two friends who have consented to take the stand and detail Johnny's alleged abuse. iO Tillett Wright and Raquel Rose Pennington, as well as Amber herself, "are willing to testify under oath about exactly what happened with Depp," a source tells the New York Post. "This will put an end to anyone who has doubted her story and his lawyers' claims that this is about money." iO, a longtime friend of Amber's, has also submitted a declaration on Amber's behalf in which she recounts calling 911 during Amber and Johnny's fight on May 21. According to Celebitchy, iO's statement reads: "I heard Johnny launch into a cruel and vicious rage. I then heard Amber crying in fear and begging Johnny to stop his attack ... I called 911 to save Amber's life." In court documents related to the upcoming hearing, Amber said she believes her request for $50,000 of spousal support a month is being "used against me to distract and divert the public away from the very serious real issue of domestic violence." She's pulled that request from the proceedings for now. Johnny, who is on vacation in the Bahamas, is not expected to show up for the hearing, though Amber's lawyer has asked him to appear.

