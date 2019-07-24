Alex Rodriguez posted a loving tribute to fiancée Jennifer Lopez on Instagram to celebrate the actress-singer's 50th birthday on July 24. And the frequent social media gusher outdid himself this time.

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

"#HappyBirthdayJLO," he began his post, which included a minute-and-a-half-long video. "It's your party, Jennifer! Thank you for inviting all of us to share this special day with you. 🎁 🎉 🎈."

"Hi, baby girl. Just wanna wish you a happy birthday," A-Rod says at the beginning of his tribute, which is set to Billy Joel's 1986 hit "This Is the Time."

"I cannot believe this, baby girl. Since we've been together, you have made me feel like everyday is my birthday," he continues as scenes from their life together begin to flash on the screen. "Thank you for your passion and your energy and your inspiration, and your endless pursuit to be the best at everything that you do."

Alex, who proposed to Jennifer -- who's currently on her summer "It's My Party" concert tour -- in March after two years of dating, edited together clips that show himself and J.Lo lounging in bed with their kids from previous marriages, behind the scenes at red carpet events, during his marriage proposal on a Bahamian beach and more.

"You are simply the best partner in life, the best daughter, the best mother, the best performer," Alex added as video of Jennifer with her mom and children and on stage pops up. "We love you, your fans love you, your children love you, and I love you."

"Let's make this birthday a very special one," he adds, as scenes of Jennifer dancing, laughing, arranging flowers, working out and kissing him appear on the screen before he drops her nickname, a counterpoint to his (Macho). "Te quiero mucho, Macha!"

More celebrations are in store for the couple as Alex celebrates his own birthday in just a few days: He turns 44 on July 27.