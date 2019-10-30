How the biggest stars of the decade have changed

Who would've guessed that the biggest names in Hollywood 10 years ago would still be dominating headlines today? Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at 12 stars then and now to see how their lives have changed over the last decade... starting with the baddest in the business, Jennifer Lopez. In 2010, this Grammy-nominated singer, dancer and actress was busier than ever at 40. In addition to raising 2-year-old twins with one of Latin America's hottest singers (ahem, Marc Anthony), J.Lo was working on her seventh studio album, signing on as a L'Oreal brand ambassador, releasing her third women's fragrance, launching a clothing line with Kohl's and joining the judging panel on Season 10 of "American Idol." She also headlined one of the biggest romantic comedies of the year, "The Back-Up Plan," a film about a single mom who meets the man of her dreams immediately after getting pregnant through artificial insemination. Since then, so much has changed for this triple threat...

