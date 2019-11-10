Family comes first for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for Netflix

Scott, who is currently at his second-annual Astroworld Festival, has had ex-girlfriend Jenner and daughter Stormi by his side in Houston, TX this weekend.

A source told TMZ that Scott wanted his daughter by his side and for Astroworld, which is held in his hometown, to be a bonding experience for them. Jenner tagged along as the former couple remain friendly and are committed to co-parenting.

The two remain so friendly that the rapper gave the Kylie Cosmetics founder a special shoutout during his performance, calling her his "beautiful wife," despite the fact that she has been linked to rapper Drake recently. The two often referred to each other as husband and wife during their relationship.

Scott and Jenner began dating around Coachella 2017. They welcome their first child, Stormi, together on February 1, 2018. The two then split in September 2019, but remain amicable.