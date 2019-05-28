The biggest celebrity love life stories of May 2019

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebrities who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in May 2019, starting with this surprise split... On May 22, Page Six reported that model Kendall Jenner and NBA star Ben Simmons called time on their off-and-on romance of about a year. According to a People magazine source, "They're on a break. The relationship ran its course." Just a day before the breakup news hit, Vogue Australia reported that when asked about engagement rumors during an interview for the magazine's June 2019 cover, Kendall said, "Maybe. Definitely not now, but maybe one day." Now keep reading for more of the month's biggest celeb love life updates...

