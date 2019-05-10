Rhea Pearlman and Danny DeVito split up more than two years ago, but they have no plans to legally split up.

"I'm not getting divorced," the actress told Andy Cohen on Thursday night. "That's not in the picture, no, no, no. Not happening… What for? We do live separately. We see each other a lot, too."

Walter McBride / Getty Images

In fact, the "Poms" star had nothing but praise for her ex, whom she married in 1982.

"Danny and I have always loved each other and we have three amazing children together and we really agree on almost everything important and so, you know, we were together for 40 years. Forty years is a long time!" she said. "You might have to do something else! It's OK!"

This isn't the first time the duo has split, as they parted ways in 2012, only to reconcile a year later.

KRAPE

Rhea added that she and the beloved actor are in a much better place since separating.

"It's much better [now] because all the tense stuff is gone," she said. "It's not in your face. I'm not in his face. He's not in mine … there was a hard transition through the kids and everything but everybody's got a good relationship with Danny and with me and with each other and that's all we care about."

Rhea, 71, said she and Danny, 74, spoke before she appeared on Andy's show — they actually speak "a lot," she added.

Last year, Rhea had similar sentiments about officially pulling the plug on her marriage.

"There's a lot of love and history," she told the New York Post. "We agree on enough things, so why [ruin] that with the yucky things that come with a divorce?"

Jim Smeal/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Danny, for the record, seems to have taken divorce off the table, too.

"We're friends," he told People magazine in March. "We're happy. Everybody's happy."