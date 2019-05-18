There are a lot of people in the Kardashian-Jenner family. And they have a lot of exes. And sometimes, those exes share romantic connections.

Everyone knows that Rob Kardashian used to be engaged to (and had a daughter, Dream, with) Blac Chyna. Before Rob, Chyna had a son, King, with rapper Tyga in 2012. Tyga went on to date Rob's little sister, Kylie Jenner.

Crazy, right? But now comes news that's even more bonkers: Tyga has a different ex who also has a very close connection to the Kardashian family. TMZ reports that Tyga was once married to Jordan Craig, the Instagram model-turned-mommy blogger who had a baby with Khloe Kardashian's now-ex, NBA star Tristan Thompson, in 2016.

In a May 18 report, TMZ reveals that it dug up court records confirming that Tyga and Jordan got married on Sept. 6, 2010 -- then filed for divorce just a month later.

TMZ also points out that Tyga has for some reason been liking Jordan's photos on Instagram lately, but it's unclear what that means.

Tristan and Jordan broke up in the summer of 2016 when she was pregnant with their son, Prince, who was born in December 2016. Tristan and Khloe were first linked that summer. They welcomed daughter True in 2018 in the wake of a devastating cheating scandal, and Khloe broke up with the basketball player in early 2019 after he was busted cheating again, this time with a different Jordan -- Kylie's now-former BFF, Jordan Woods.

Kylie didn't date Tyga until long after the rapper and Jordan Craig divorced. The beauty mogul and Tyga broke up in the spring of 2017 after nearly three years of dating, and she moved on with a different rapper, Travis Scott.