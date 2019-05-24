Is Emma Watson dating this famous singer's brother? Plus, more news

Is Emma Watson dating Alicia Keys' brother?

Emma Watson may have a new man in her life -- and he's none other than Alicia Keys' brother, Cole Cook. Emma, 29, joined Cole, 28, at The Spotted Pig in New York City on Tuesday, May 21, and the two looked more than a little comfy as they chatted, laughed and enjoyed the spring air after dinner, according to the Daily Mail. A former audio engineer who dabbled in modeling for RED, Cole is the co-founder of a small creative agency called Timeless Eye, which bills itself as a platform for bridging "the gap between brands and consumers through immersive digital storytelling." Cole works regularly with his brother-in-law, Swizz Beatz, and other members of his musical family (he and Alicia share the same dad). If Emma and Cole are more than friends, the relationship is a bit of a departure from her last romantic interest, Brendan Wallace, a Princeton MBA grad with a background in investment banking and real estate private equity. Cole also happens to be pretty easy on the eyes ...

RELATED: New celebrity couples of 2019