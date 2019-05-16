Jennifer Lawrence and fiancé host engagement party, plus more celeb love life news for mid-May 2019

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-May 2019, starting with one of our favorite Oscar winners... Jennifer Lawrence and her fiancé, art gallery director Cooke Maroney, hosted an engagement party three months after her rep confirmed the couple had plans to wed. They invited family members and friends, including the bride-to-be's pal Emma Stone, to the bash at The River Café Restaurant in New York City on May 11. According to Page Six, the duo, who went public with their romance in June 2018, rented out the entire venue for the occasion, to which J-Law wore a blush pink silk crinkle L. Wells Bridal dress that retails for $2,300. Her stylists, Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson, shared a photo of Jen in the beautiful gown, captioning it, "Here she comes! We couldn't be happier and more excited for #jenniferlawrence to become a #MRS.. this weekend we toasted Jen and her groom to be.. too good of a time was had by all." Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

