Is Rosario Dawson trying to tell us something?

On Monday, the actress appeared at NBC's Upfront media event. But, while speaking to the crowd, a certain accessory seemed to catch everyone's eyes… a blinding ring on that ever-so-telling finger.

Rosario made no mention of the ring at the event on social media.

The actress has been dating presidential hopeful Cory Booker since the winter, and they've been very open about their love for each other. Recently, the democratic senator from New Jersey said he wants the romance to last "forever."

Shutterstock/REX/Shutterstock

"She and I are not trying to put this through a political lens. We're just two people in love trying to build a great relationship every single day," he told Good Day New York last month. "Because I'll tell you what — in my best case scenario, I get elected to president, I serve two terms. That's just 10 years . . . nine years of my life. What I'm trying to create with Rosario is something that'll last forever."

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

In mid-March, Rosario confirmed her then-rumored romance with the politician, telling a TMZ camera that she's "grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much, who is so brilliant and kind and caring and loving."

The ring that Rosario donned on Monday certainly led many to wonder if the duo have taken major step forward in their relationship.

"She was flashing it from the stage. You couldn't miss it," a source told Daily Mail. "People were whispering that she must've made Cory an honest man."