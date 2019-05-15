Jon Gosselin is voicing his thoughts about his ex-wife's new realty dating series, "Kate Plus Date."

"To each their own. Whatever keeps the lights on," he told HLN during an interview on Wednesday. "I just work a normal job. I kind of stay out of the limelight."

Jon and Kate Gosselin split in 2009, ending their "Jon And Kate Plus Eight" reality TV show. She's since had other reality TV shows.

WireImage

Earlier this week, TLC released a trailer for "Kate Plus Date," which shows her trying to find love with numerous suitors. Jon and Kate's 18-year-old twins, Cara and Madelyn, are featured in the show and provide commentary, as well.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Unlike Kate, Jon seems to have no interest in letting cameras into his house again.

"I haven't been on reality TV in, like, 10 years," Jon said. "I do some DJing but it doesn't bring the limelight like it did 10 years ago."

Jon and Kate aren't exactly on good terms, as they've feuded for years over custody of the twins and their 14-year-old sextuplets, Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel, Aaden and Collin.

Promotional

"Two of the kids live with me, Hannah and Collin, so they won't be on the show. They live with me and my girlfriend Colleen. We have a house right down from Kate's house," he said in the HLN interview. "The twins are going off to college and the other four are living with Kate. Joel, Aaden, Leah, and Alexis. So 8 kids in 3 different school districts."

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

The custody situation is messy, as Jon has very restricted access to the children not living with him. In fact, he has very little relationship with six of his kids.

"I see them but I really don't have any interaction with the other six," she said, adding that the kids also are limited in seeing each other. "Colin had one visitation with his siblings since he's been back. We're working on that."