When it comes to his ex-wife and most of his eight children, Jon Gosselin is giving and getting the silent treatment.

"I don't communicate with Kate," the former "Jon & Kate Plus 8" star told Us Weekly of his ex, Kate Gosselin. "It's too much right now."

While most of Jon's children give him the cold shoulder, Hannah, 14, lives with him "full time," he said, and earlier this month Jon was awarded sole custody of their son Collin.

"Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden, they're with their mom," he told People magazine on Tuesday, "and then the twins [Cara and Mady] are 18, so they're adults."

Jon maintained that despite the family drama, which has been going on for years, he has a solid relationship with Hannah and Collin, two of the couple's sextuplets.

"The other four aren't talking to me, but they're talking to Hannah," he told mag. "It's what the kids want to do. If they don't want to talk to me, that's fine, as long as they keep up with their sibling connections."

Jon acknowledges that it didn't go well during his last visit with all his children.

"It was just volatile and a lot going on," he said. "It was just not a good time."

Since Jon and Kate split in 2009, he has dabbled in reality TV. Kate, however, has embraced it, starring in "Kate Plus 8" from 2010 to 2017. It was announced earlier this year that Kate will document her dating life in TLC's "Kate Plus Date." The network has yet to announce a premiere date. However, don't expect the children to be on screen.

"It was supposed to air," Jon told Us Weekly, indicting that he refused to allow their kids to appear in the series. "I didn't sign their work permits. That's why they can't film. They came to me and I was like, 'No, I'm not signing that.'"

Further, he thinks Kate's reality series will all be for naught.

"I don't think anyone can [find love on TV]," he said. "I think you need to find it [organically]."