Are Olivia Culpo and Zedd a hot new item?

The model was spotted getting awfully close to the DJ while out celebrating her 27th birthday at Swan restaurant in Miami on Friday, May 10.

Michele Eve Sandberg / REX/Shutterstock

"[Zedd was] getting cozy with Olivia all night, and sat next to her for the entirety of the dinner," an insider revealed to Page Six. "They were definitely into each other."

The former Miss USA was feted with a lavish three-tier cake from her friends at the bash, which included fellow Sports Illustrated models Jasmine Sanders, Winnie Harlow, Dev Windsor, and Danielle Herrington.

A party-goer even captured footage from Olivia and Zedd's flirty interaction during the festivities.

Video on Instagram shows the "Happy Now" singer putting his hand on Olivia's leg as they both laughed at jokes from friends that her birthday cake looked more like a wedding cake.

Olivia's pal Jasmine can be heard joking in the background, saying, "She's getting married!"

When the cake was first brought out, another friend asked Olivia, who was seated directly next to Zedd, "Is it your wedding?"

Following the dinner, Olivia and her crew headed to LIV Nightclub to take in a live performance from Cardi B.

She was first spotted hanging out with Zedd at Coachella last month. An eyewitness told TMZ his arms were around her during Ariana Grande's whole set and she was backstage during his gig at the music festival.

Olivia was last linked to NFL star Danny Amendola, but they split in October of last year.