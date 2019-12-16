Hugh Grant messed up. After decades of confirmed bachelorhood, the British actor, 59, is now admitting he was "just plain wrong" to not have kids and not marry far earlier.

The star of Guy Ritchie's new movie "The Gentlemen" made the confession during an interview on "The Chris Evans Breakfast Show With Sky" on Virgin Radio on Dec. 16, MailOnline reported.

Hugh explained that he loves being a husband following his small registry office wedding in May 2018 with Swedish television producer Anna Eberstein, the mother of three of his five children -- who range in age from 1 to 8 -- and wishes he'd said "I do" earlier. (Hugh also has two kids with ex Tinglan Hong, whom he saw while on and off with Anna.)

"It was very nice getting married. It was another thing I put off too many decades. Very nice. Very nice being married," the British actor admitted, adding that when it came to waiting to wed, "Well, I was just plain wrong. I was wrong. And children, you know, I used to roll my eyes. People would say, 'Oh Hugh, you don't understand it,' but they were right."

When host Chris made a joke about Hugh preferring golfing to family life for so long, the actor agreed and called himself a "sad, ang[ry], old golfer."

Hugh also shared a fun story about married life during the radio show interview.

While his film "Love Actually" is a favorite holiday movie of many, Hugh considers "The Sound of Music" to be his favorite Christmas film, even though it doesn't quite fit the bill. However, "that's my Christmas movie," he insisted, as heard in a clip from the show posted on Virgin Radio UK's Instagram page. "I still love that film. And I was caught by my wife the other day alone watching 'The Sound of Music.'"

He went on of Anna, who's reportedly 40, "This is a woman who comes from the north of Sweden where men are men -- they barely speak. I don't know why she ended up with me," he said. "And one of the lowest moments of our marriage so far is she caught me watching 'The Sound of Music' by myself singing along with Mother Superior to 'Climb Every Mountain' and crying because it was so moving -- they're such moving words."