Is there a new man in Adele's life?

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for NARAS

According to The Mirror, the singer has been getting close to record producer Jonathan Hay after meeting him earlier this year at Quad Recording Studios in New York. Recently, Jonathan said he's smitten with a British woman, though he didn't name her.

"I unexpectedly met the love of my life when I got off the elevator at the legendary Quad Studios -- the same elevator that Tupac Shakur was shot in," he said. "It was an immediate and galvanizing connection with her right in the heart of Times Square. With a heavy British accent I was hanging on her every word and drawn into her every movement. I've been relentlessly courting her since."

The connection, he said, has been "magic." He also credited the mystery woman with helping his burgeoning career.

"None of this happens if I didn't meet and fall in love with this girl from London," he said.

Fans immediately wondered (and hoped) that the woman Jonathan has been speaking so glowingly about is Adele.

When formally asked if he's dating Adele, Jonathan told The Mirror, "Thanks for reaching out, I really can't comment at the moment."

Josiah Kamau / BuzzFoto via Getty Images

Since splitting from husband Simon Konecki, Adele has been linked to Skepta, whom she's been friends with for years.

While chatting with ES magazine in 2016, Skepta said, "Adele texts me all the time and keeps me in check. She speaks to me about how things are going."

In the fall, a source told The Sun, "Adele and Skepta have been there for each other a lot after both their relationships split up. They have a close bond and there's definitely a special connection. They're spending more and more time together. Some of their friends are hoping and predicting they could end up being a great couple one day."

The insider added, "They are both private about their love lives and they are both committed to their children first and foremost as well."