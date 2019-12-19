"The Real Housewives of Potomac" star Katie Rost has called off her engagement.

The reality TV star dropped the news while chatting with Page Six.

"We're broken up," she said of her and her fiancé Jesse's relationship. "It wasn't anything too overly dramatic -- it was more so like a car running out of gas."

The split, she said, occurred just before Thanksgiving.

"He wanted certain things right away, and I was just, like, I have so many other things that I need to focus on, and so I need to pause," she said.

What did Jesse want? He wanted to start a family with her, which includes having children.

"Oh, I have to deal with the children I already have," she said, referencing her son Rocco and twin daughters, Renee and Kathryn. "I can't do that again, so I needed to just wait. … I just don't know if I want to go into straight-up wife mode right now."

It was only four months ago that Katie and Jesse, who's last name was never publicly known, got engaged. They had only been dating for five months when he popped the question.

"An heirloom ring, and I said yes," Katie, 39, wrote on Instagram in July. "We are engaged! Jesse's mom loves this ring. I am proud to wear it."

The split comes as Katie continues to battle with her ex-husband, Dr. James Orsini, over custody of their three children. The split will also allow her to move back to the East Coast to be near her children, as she's been living with Jesse in Los Angeles.

While discussing the status of her custody case, she told Page Six, "I have the appeal that apparently they're going to read it, finally, in January. It's taken so long, but I feel like I just need to be here, closer, and be able to do whatever I have to do next with that."

Katie noted that she and Jesse are on good terms, but they are not in direct contact.

"He does speak to me through my mom," she said. "He'll send her a message and is like, 'How's Katie doing?' She kind of gives him updates. I feel like if we were to talk, we'd end up right back together."