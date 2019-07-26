"Real Housewives of Potomac" star Katie Rost is going to be a housewife once again.

On Friday, the reality TV star announced on Instagram that she is engaged to her boyfriend of merely five months.

"An heirloom ring, and I said yes," Katie, 39, wrote on Instagram. "We are engaged! Jesse's mom loves this ring. I am proud to wear it."

Katie's fellow "Housewives" co-star Monique Samuels, wrote, "Wow! Congrats girlie!"

Katie first shared a picture of Jesse, whose last name isn't publicly known, in March.

"Isn't it weird how you start to look like the person you spend all your time with?" she captioned a selfie with her now-fiance from the golf course.

While the engagement is certainly a high point for Katie, her year has been filled with several lows, as well. In February, she opened up about her custody battle with her ex-husband, Dr. James Orsini, over their three children, son Rocco and twin daughters, Renee and Kathryn.

Around that same time, she posted a since-deleted photo of a naked woman lying on a bathroom floor with blood underneath her. The woman was Katie and the photo was snapped by her now ex-boyfriend right after she suffered a miscarriage. She said the stress of the court case was a factor in the miscarriage.

"I began to bleed profusely while I listened to Judge Mecca deny me my request to be reunited with my children," she told Page Six in late March. "Distraught and afraid, I got into the shower and laid down to cleanse my body. The baby aborted and I was in intense pain."

Shortly after the miscarriage, she and her ex-boyfriend split. She then met Jesse.

Katie starred on "The Real Housewives of Potomac" in its first season. She's currently appearing on the fourth season as a friend of the main ladies.