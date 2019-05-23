Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are engaged, plus more celeb love life news for mid-May 2019

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-May 2019, starting with Scarlett Johansson's big news... Her rep confirmed to The Associated Press on May 19 that the actress and her boyfriend of about two years, Colin Jost, are engaged. The following day, TMZ reported that on May 16, the duo celebrated their engagement with a late-night dinner at the Blue Hill at Stone Barns restaurant in upstate New York -- though it's unclear whether or not Colin popped the question that night. According to the webloid, Scarlett sported "a huge shiny ring" as she and Colin, who appeared "extremely happy," were "calling friends and family to share the news." Onlookers note that the couple were "very affectionate throughout the night" and clearly "in celebration mode." At one point, Scarlett even sat on her beau's lap. It will be the "Avengers" franchise star's third marriage (she was previously married to Ryan Reynolds and journalist Romain Dauriac, with whom she has a young daughter, Rose) and the "Saturday Night Live" funnyman's first. Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates!

