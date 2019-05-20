Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have been fairly private about their relationship over the past two years, so it's rather fitting that their apparent engagement party was just as private -- it was just the two of them at a restaurant far removed from the big city.

TMZ reported that the couple had a "private celebration at a glitzy restaurant" in Pocantico Hills, New York, and they couldn't contain their excitement.

It's not known if Colin proposed at the Blue Hill Stone Barns restaurant, but TMZ said Scarlett "was sporting a huge shiny ring in the dining area," and they were apparently calling friends and family to share the news.

There is suspicion that the "SNL" star popped the question in a private area of the restaurant, which sits on a farm.

According to the report, the duo arrived in low key fashion around 10 PM on May 16 with no entourage in tow. They were reportedly "very affectionate throughout the night" and she even sat on his lap at one point.

Fellow diners sensed that the couple was in full celebration mode, noting they stayed for about three hours, even eating one of their courses in the kitchen after an invitation to do so from the restaurant's owner.

Blue Hill Stone Barns — featured on Netflix's "Chef's Table" — isn't cheap. According to the restaurant's website, there are no menus, but guests are instead offered a full tasting "feast" based on seasonal ingredients. The cost is $278 per person, excluding drinks and tax. The restaurant, located about 30 minutes north of New York City, is usually booked about two months out.