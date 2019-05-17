Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock secretly crushed on each other circa 'Speed,' plus more news

Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock secretly had crushes on each other circa 'Speed'

The world came THIS close to a Sandra Bullock - Keanu Reeves romance. Last year, Sandra admitted to Ellen DeGeneres her crush on Keanu when they were shooting 1994's "Speed" was so intense she had trouble doing scenes with him without melting. So naturally, when Ellen had Keanu on her show this week to talk about John Wick, she made sure to play the clip of Sandra admitting her crush. "Did you know that she had a crush on you?" Ellen asked, according to the Daily Mail. "No. She obviously didn't know that I had a crush on her, either," Keanu said in reply. "I can't believe you both had crushes on each other... and you were so scared," Ellen marveled. "We were working!" Keanu insisted. He then switched gears to share how much he respects his former costar. "She's such a wonderful person, such a wonderful actress," he told Ellen, who joked, "I believe she's in a relationship now, the window closed." Sandra, who's been dating Bryan Randall since 2015, told Ellen last year that she thought Keanu wasn't really into her. "It was hard... it was really hard for me to be serious. He would look at me and I'd be like ...," she said with a nervous giggle. When Ellen asked if they ever explored a romance, Sandra said, "Never dated him. There was just something about about me I guess .... he didn't like," adding, "But I think we're probably friends for that long ... because we didn't ..."

RELATED: Real-life celeb couples who fell in love on-set